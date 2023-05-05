Fund value streams, not projects

Organizing around value clusters aligns both funding and your priorities with the overall strategy. Thoughtworks uses a portfolio management approach that we call the Lean Value Tree to help facilitate this. A bank’s strategic vision should be translated into clear goals that become bets the bank is willing to take in a given period. Funding and capacity then should be allocated according to the value each bet represents (see the figure above). For example, in a given period the bank may decide to allocate funding to the lucrative young consumer segment and develop BNPL (buy now pay later) products. If all allocated funding is not spent, or the market signals are inconclusive, this approach allows the bank to quickly pivot to another value cluster while still realizing value from the area where investment was directed initially. This is strikingly different from project-based funds allocation.

Speed to market should come before chasing efficiencies

Banks tend to organize for efficiency, aiming to reduce duplication and centralize capabilities. While the speed of execution was previously a less significant factor, a single-minded focus on efficiency might have worked; with focused, nimble neobank competitors in the game, it doesn’t. To compete effectively, banks should identify the strategically important products that require ongoing innovation and organize those products for speed to market.





Organizing for speed to market is bound to lead to a duplication of capabilities and greater inefficiency because teams need to be as autonomous as possible, with minimal dependencies. Digital natives understand that this compromise on efficiency is acceptable until the product is stable and has captured market share. Banks should prioritize speed to market before shifting in emphasis towards creating efficiencies through self-service and shared platforms.

'Big Bang' transformation is best confined to the past

The principles of agile should apply to organizational transformation. Banks should move away from the 'Big Bang' approach of changing everything at once and instead opt for small, incremental changes (akin to sprints in agile methodology). This allows for risk mitigation, learning, and course adjustments as needed. Scaling the transformation to the rest of the bank should only happen after successful implementation in smaller areas. This approach is especially beneficial for transformations involving significant human and organizational change, as momentum needs to be built behind the change.

We recommend using the ‘thin-slice’ approach to digital transformation (per Figure below), where change focuses on one value increment (i.e. product), and slices vertically through the whole organization – from the way strategies are set and cascaded into initiatives, to how products are organized around value through decoupled tech stacks and autonomous teams.