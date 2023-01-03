AI at scale in Capital Markets

This is the second article in a series exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) can deliver significant value to the financial services (FS) industry. You can read part one here, where we explored solutions within private banking and wealth management.

Capital markets are a critical part of a well-functioning economy, but firms face a range of challenges. The pressure is on firms to show that they are sustainable and have solid environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials - this is no longer a ‘nice to have’, but a must-have to continue operating. The volume of regulation is only increasing following the financial crisis, with recent waves targeting the sustainability agenda. Margins are under pressure, yet the business and operating models are not set up to generate value from the exploding volume and variety of data that becomes available. All of this is compounded by rapidly changing customer expectations. For the multitude of players involved, on both the buy side and sell side, there are testing times ahead.

AI may not provide an instant solution for all the headwinds facing capital market players. However, if successfully deployed AI can help firms address many of the issues, even with the constraints posed by complex legacy tech and data stacks. The extent to which AI can aid firms has been masked by the narrow focus to date on automating repeatable processes. This has left untouched many opportunities to accelerate the development of innovative products and IP, which are critical in the digital age.

We have identified four promising areas where AI can be applied to address complex timely topics for many capital markets participants, and we offer advice based on our experience on how to drive AI value realization within large organizations.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)





Sustainability has dramatically grown in importance in recent years - becoming a differentiator for asset managers, a major consideration for capital raising, and a factor in corporate valuations. There is also an increasing regulatory focus with the introduction of mandatory disclosures across the world (e.g. SFDR in Europe) and the first cases of ESG misstatements under the spotlight with fines for BNYM and Goldman Sachs.

The problem with ESG is a lack of reliability, comparability, and transparency around relevant data. The Economist (2022) research found that of the six ESG rating agencies (fundamental sources of ESG data for FS firms), they used 709 different metrics across 64 categories, and only 10 categories were common to all.





A major challenge is around identifying, enriching, and interpreting vast troves of data a typical financial institution needs for its ESG objectives. Some of the data used consists of analysis provided by rating agencies, specialists (e.g. Factset TrueValue, Equileap), and NGOs active in sustainability (e.g. WEF), emissions data on supply chains and corporate tech stacks (The Conversation, 2022), as well as unstructured data such as satellite imagery (see figure below). Regardless of the source, data will inevitably vary due to the different assumptions providers make on the underlying issues. Moreover, while emissions data of varied quality is supported by multiple providers, social and governance metrics are harder to collect and standardize.





Without common standards in place, it's up to the individual financial institutions to develop solutions that differentiate them from competitors while creating trust in the ESG indicators they provide for firms they track or finance.

Deep learning techniques can be used to triage complex ESG data sources, extracting the key indicators from various sources. Once obtained, AI can be applied to consolidate similar signals, verifying and enriching the information while reducing noise. The final step of converting into meaningful ESG scores will require human judgment, supported by AI employed to track and identify the warning signs of deteriorating ESG metrics, in real time.

Problems with ESG data: Numerous data sources of varied quality, heavy reliance on publicly available data and lack of transparency on methodologies and metrics used