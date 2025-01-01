Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Financial Services and Insurance Back

Wealth management

Spark the extraordinary experiences that drive financial success.

 

The wealth management industry is in a constant state of evolution, as wealth managers are forced to adapt to changes in technology, demographics, regulations and market conditions. 

 

Today’s investors expect personalized digital experiences at every step, meaning traditional wealth management firms must find ways to respond and compete with the new wave of agile fintechs who are bringing innovative products to the market at a relentless pace. There’s never been a more crucial time to strengthen your offering, upgrade legacy technology and give your customers the experience they expect. We can help.

Wealth management

Spark the extraordinary experiences that drive financial success.

 

The wealth management industry is in a constant state of evolution, as wealth managers are forced to adapt to changes in technology, demographics, regulations and market conditions. 

 

Today’s investors expect personalized digital experiences at every step, meaning traditional wealth management firms must find ways to respond and compete with the new wave of agile fintechs who are bringing innovative products to the market at a relentless pace. There’s never been a more crucial time to strengthen your offering, upgrade legacy technology and give your customers the experience they expect. We can help.

Elevating the wealth management experience

Rising global affluence presents a huge opportunity for wealth management firms. But how can wealth managers keep up with investors' growing demands for automation and efficiency? In this edition of Perspectives, our experts discuss why increasing global wealth makes it a pivotal time for wealth management firms to transform the customer and advisor experience, and how they can achieve it.

Read this edition

Our wealth management expertise

Seamless customer engagement
Learn more
Personalized customer experiences
Learn more
Advisor and portfolio transformation
Learn more
Two women discussing

Seamless customer engagement


Your customers now expect a frictionless experience, driven by technological advancements, changing demographics and a growing awareness of what’s possible in wealth management.

 

Our experts will help you to offer great customer experiences by modernizing your existing, monolithic customer-facing applications into a fast and flexible digital platform that supports everything from customer onboarding and risk profile assessment to the ability to transact across multiple asset classes and eventually customer servicing. Our experience in building such platforms lets you stay nimble, empowering you to add features quickly, launch new products and bring in partners and ecosystem players.

 


Typical wealth management platform capabilities

 

Client acquisition and onboarding

Risk profile assessment

360 degree view of portfolio

Transaction capability across asset classes

Goals based investing

Integrations with ecosystem players

 

Personalized investment recommendations

Seamless launch of new products and features

Customer talking to an advisor

Personalized customer experiences


You know your customers’ incomes, risk tolerance levels and investment goals are all unique. Whether they’re using an app or speaking to an advisor, they expect an experience as unique as their individual needs.

 

We can show you how to harness the power of customer data to build personalization into every step of your customer journey, including contextual customer education, investment recommendations and alerts about potential tax saving options. Plus, your advisors can access a wealth of data to support prospecting and lead generation.

A cheerful advisor with a headphones on

Advisor and portfolio transformation

 

Old, legacy applications slow your advisors down, which has a knock-on effect on your customer acquisition and a customers’ experience with the firm. 

 

We help our customers build an end-to-end advisor platform with modern data and AI-driven applications that empower your advisors to build strong customer relationships through enhanced prospecting and personalized advice across the entire customer journey. These applications are modular and reusable across your contact center, branch and advisor.

 

Our capabilities include:

 

Enabling better prospecting, lead generation and sales conversations

Seamless client onboarding

Advisor dashboard

Financial planning and portfolio construction and management

Assisting advisors in investor meetings

Integration with COTS trading systems

A product marketplace with ability to trade across asset classes

Client servicing

Recommended insights

View less

Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our wealth management clients.
Find out more

Ready to transform your investors’ experience? Get in touch.

Contact us