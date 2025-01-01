Wealth management
Spark the extraordinary experiences that drive financial success.
The wealth management industry is in a constant state of evolution, as wealth managers are forced to adapt to changes in technology, demographics, regulations and market conditions.
Today’s investors expect personalized digital experiences at every step, meaning traditional wealth management firms must find ways to respond and compete with the new wave of agile fintechs who are bringing innovative products to the market at a relentless pace. There’s never been a more crucial time to strengthen your offering, upgrade legacy technology and give your customers the experience they expect. We can help.
Elevating the wealth management experience
Rising global affluence presents a huge opportunity for wealth management firms. But how can wealth managers keep up with investors' growing demands for automation and efficiency? In this edition of Perspectives, our experts discuss why increasing global wealth makes it a pivotal time for wealth management firms to transform the customer and advisor experience, and how they can achieve it.
Our wealth management expertise
Seamless customer engagement
Your customers now expect a frictionless experience, driven by technological advancements, changing demographics and a growing awareness of what’s possible in wealth management.
Our experts will help you to offer great customer experiences by modernizing your existing, monolithic customer-facing applications into a fast and flexible digital platform that supports everything from customer onboarding and risk profile assessment to the ability to transact across multiple asset classes and eventually customer servicing. Our experience in building such platforms lets you stay nimble, empowering you to add features quickly, launch new products and bring in partners and ecosystem players.
Typical wealth management platform capabilities
Client acquisition and onboarding
Risk profile assessment
360 degree view of portfolio
Transaction capability across asset classes
Goals based investing
Integrations with ecosystem players
Personalized investment recommendations
Seamless launch of new products and features
Personalized customer experiences
You know your customers’ incomes, risk tolerance levels and investment goals are all unique. Whether they’re using an app or speaking to an advisor, they expect an experience as unique as their individual needs.
We can show you how to harness the power of customer data to build personalization into every step of your customer journey, including contextual customer education, investment recommendations and alerts about potential tax saving options. Plus, your advisors can access a wealth of data to support prospecting and lead generation.
Advisor and portfolio transformation
Old, legacy applications slow your advisors down, which has a knock-on effect on your customer acquisition and a customers’ experience with the firm.
We help our customers build an end-to-end advisor platform with modern data and AI-driven applications that empower your advisors to build strong customer relationships through enhanced prospecting and personalized advice across the entire customer journey. These applications are modular and reusable across your contact center, branch and advisor.
Our capabilities include:
Enabling better prospecting, lead generation and sales conversations
Seamless client onboarding
Advisor dashboard
Financial planning and portfolio construction and management
Assisting advisors in investor meetings
Integration with COTS trading systems
A product marketplace with ability to trade across asset classes
Client servicing
