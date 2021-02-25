Senior Infrastructure Consultant, Germany

My journey to becoming an infrastructure consultant has not been typical. I studied law at university in Egypt, then did a 9-month diploma, followed by a long career adventure in the IT sector beginning in 2009. After a few years at my latest employer in Egypt, I wanted to explore opportunities abroad. But finding a suitable job didn’t prove easy and I paused my search. Luckily for me, that’s when I was approached by Thoughtworks for an opportunity in Germany. I was excited!

I knew Thoughtworks well thanks to GoCD which I have heavily used in Egypt as the de-facto CI/CD server of choice. So I decided to pursue it and it worked! Years are flying for me now at Thoughtworks, I can't believe it's my fourth year now and I really love and enjoy what I'm doing.