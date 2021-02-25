Infrastructure Consultants have hands-on involvement in building CI/CD ecosystems, creating infrastructure automation with practices like infrastructure as code and launching support services such as logging, monitoring and alerting.
But they don’t just build: they empower and influence.
Infrastructure Consultants encourage their teammates to take ownership of infrastructure and they extend that mindset to our clients, too. By helping organizations adopt DevOps culture, they can break out of rigid, traditional ways of working and evolve to more customer-focused and agile approaches.
Books written by our Thought leaders
Infrastructure as Code by Kief Morris
Equipping technologists with the knowledge needed to manage dynamic infrastructure.
Infrastructure as product by Max Griffiths
Get insights into reviewing your cloud infrastructure, challenge traditional engineering approaches, and learn ways to accelerate your internal developer teams.
People you might work with
Caio Cesar de Queiroz pinto
Infrastructure Lead Consultant, Brazil
Infrastructure consultants play a crucial role in organizations. They bring expertise in aligning development and operations teams, fostering collaboration and streamlining workflows.
I love problem solving and delivering value to clients. Which is why I enjoy my role so much. The most exciting piece of work I've done so far is on my current project where the client needs to transform the existing environment to one that would enable the developers to deliver solutions faster without much dependencies. It is a huge transformation that also brings some consulting challenges, as the client has some silos that affect the way they are delivering value. So we are now really working on being the glue between the silos.
Engie Tawfik
Senior Infrastructure Consultant, Germany
My journey to becoming an infrastructure consultant has not been typical. I studied law at university in Egypt, then did a 9-month diploma, followed by a long career adventure in the IT sector beginning in 2009. After a few years at my latest employer in Egypt, I wanted to explore opportunities abroad. But finding a suitable job didn’t prove easy and I paused my search. Luckily for me, that’s when I was approached by Thoughtworks for an opportunity in Germany. I was excited!
I knew Thoughtworks well thanks to GoCD which I have heavily used in Egypt as the de-facto CI/CD server of choice. So I decided to pursue it and it worked! Years are flying for me now at Thoughtworks, I can't believe it's my fourth year now and I really love and enjoy what I'm doing.
Jinay Vora
Lead Infrastructure Consultant, India
I'm very passionate about exploring new tools, building secure scalable solutions and collaborating with like minded individuals. Joining Thoughtworks was the right choice to advance my career. Since joining, I've had opportunities to implement end-to-end infrastructure solutions, run inception workshops, define infrastructure processes and become a thought leader. These learnings and getting to work with domain experts have helped me grow into a Lead Infrastructure Consultant.
I love the breadth of technologies we get to use and the opportunity to learn from experts within Thoughtworks. Every domain, every business problem and every solution requires a thorough deliberation of various tools and frameworks to design an optimum solution.
Podcast suggestion:
Exploring infrastructure as code
Brief summary
Our team catches up with Kief Morris to hear about the release of his updated book on infrastructure as code. They explore how tools, practices and patterns from software engineering can be applied to managing infrastructure — and how IaC has evolved in the years since Kief wrote the first volume.
Creating, deploying and managing IT systems is an increasingly complex problem, as the world shifts to distributed cloud-based technology. This is placing increasing importance on the decisions we make about infrastructure, how we manage it — and how we prepare for change.