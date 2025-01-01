Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
As a people-driven organization we are passionate about empowering our employees and making a positive impact in every country where we operate.

 

Our diverse leadership team helps to drive our vision, guide and inspire our people, and ensure our clients achieve their goals. Meet our Global Management Team and Board of Directors.

Our leaders

Meet our Global Management Team

Mike Sutcliff

Mike Sutcliff

Pronouns: He/Him
 

 

Chief Executive Officer and Director
Erin Cummins

Erin Cummins

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Financial Officer
Martin Fowler

Martin Fowler

Pronouns: He/Him

Chief Scientist
Manish Kumar

Manish Kumar

Pronouns: He/Him

Market Director
Rachel Laycock

Rachel Laycock

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Technology Officer
Ramona Mateiu

Ramona Mateiu

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer
Chris Murphy

Chris Murphy

Pronouns: He/Him

Chief Revenue and Client Officer
Joanna Parke

Joanna Parke

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Talent and Operating Officer
Gene Reznik

Gene Reznik

Pronouns: He/Him

Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Service Lines
Kaushik Sarkar

Kaushik Sarkar

Pronouns: He/Him

Regional Managing Director, Europe, Middle East and India
Craig Stanley

Craig Stanley

Pronouns: He/Him

Executive Vice President, Americas Region
Sudhir Tiwari

Sudhir Tiwari

Pronouns: He/Him

Global Head of Digital Engineering Center
Julie Woods-Moss

Julie Woods-Moss

Pronouns: She/Her

Chief Marketing Officer
Steven Yurisich

Steven Yurisich

Pronouns: He/Him

Regional Managing Director APAC

Board of Directors *

Salim Nathoo

Salim Nathoo

Pronouns: He/Him

Chair
Mike Sutcliff

Mike Sutcliff

Pronouns: He/Him

Chief Executive Officer and Director
Ami Kaplan

Ami Kaplan

Pronouns: She/Her

Director
Gina Loften

Gina Loften

Pronouns: She/Her

Director
Ian Davis

Ian Davis

Pronouns: He/Him

Director
Michael Carajohn

Michael Carajohn

Pronouns: He/Him

Director
Rohan Haldea

Rohan Haldea

Pronouns: He/Him

Director

* Board of Directors for Tasmania Parent, Inc., Parent Company of Thoughtworks Holding Inc

