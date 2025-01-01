Our leaders
As a people-driven organization we are passionate about empowering our employees and making a positive impact in every country where we operate.
Our diverse leadership team helps to drive our vision, guide and inspire our people, and ensure our clients achieve their goals. Meet our Global Management Team and Board of Directors.
As a people-driven organization we are passionate about empowering our employees and making a positive impact in every country where we operate.
Our diverse leadership team helps to drive our vision, guide and inspire our people, and ensure our clients achieve their goals. Meet our Global Management Team and Board of Directors.
Meet our Global Management Team
Board of Directors *
* Board of Directors for Tasmania Parent, Inc., Parent Company of Thoughtworks Holding Inc