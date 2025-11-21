Friday, 12:00 pm CET (11:00 am GMT / 4:30 pm IST / 6:00 am ET / 3:00 am PT)
The Thoughtworks Technology Radar has been tracking changes in the technology landscape for over a decade. It is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks based on our global teams’ real-world experience. The newest edition, Volume 33, is now live and digs deep into the profound impact of AI across the industry, from the rise of semi-autonomous agents and new coding workflows to the critical need for robust AI infrastructure.
This special "beyond the blip" webinar looks deeper into selected blips and focusses fully on AI platforms. We'll discuss the emerging patterns and anti-patterns in building and scaling the complex, multi-stage pipelines and GPU-aware orchestration that power modern AI workloads.
Why attend?
Learnings based on real experience: Discover actionable learnings rooted in Thoughtworks’ global client experiences across industries and geographies.
Unfiltered expertise: Hear about what worked, what didn’t and the emerging tech in AI infrastructure and orchestration that has us excited
True expert knowledge: Ben O'Mahony and Lorisa Perdoci, two Thoughtworkers who combine deep technical expertise and strategic prowess, will hand-pick essential AI-focused insights you need to know about.
Who is it for?
Data analysts, data scientists, data strategists, data architects, data engineers, AI engineers, ML engineers, software engineers, AI researchers, automation specialists, innovation leads, robotics engineers, cognitive computing experts and and anyone passionate about building and scaling cutting-edge AI technologies to drive innovation.
Speakers:
- Ben O’Mahony - Principal AI Engineer
- Lorisa Perdoci - Lead Data and AI Consultant
Check out the full Radar and stay ahead of the curve in the fast-evolving world of AI.
Lorisa PerdociLead Data and AI Consultant
Lorisa is a Lead Data and AI Engineer with over eight years of experience architecting and delivering intelligent data and machine learning solutions that transform data into a strategic advantage. She has led projects across multiple industries and geographies, building AI and data platforms that enable advanced analytics, real-time decision-making and personalized user experiences. With expertise spanning the full data lifecycle, she drives cross-functional teams to deliver scalable, production-ready data and AI solutions.
Ben O'MahonyPrincipal AI Engineer
Ben is a results-driven AI/Engineering leader with a track record of building high-performing teams and shipping business-critical AI, ML and data products at scale. He has deep expertise across the full data lifecycle from research to production deployment. Ben is adept at defining technical strategy, driving execution and partnering cross-functionally to deliver measurable impact.
More about the Technology Radar
Check out volume 33 of the Technology Radar before the webinar and get a sneak peek into all blips.
The report divides the trends into four groups: Techniques, platforms, tools, programming languages and frameworks. Within these groups, each trend has a recommendation: "Hold" for technologies that are not initially recommended for use; "Assess" for technologies that require further evaluation; "Trial" for technologies that are ready for use; and "Adopt" for mature technologies.
The themes of the latest edition were:
Infrastructure Orchestration Arrives for AI
The Rise of Agents Elevated by MCP
AI Coding Workflows
Emerging AI Antipatterns
If you want to learn more about the Radar, how to use it or how it’s built, check out the FAQ.