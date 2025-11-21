Friday, 12:00 pm CET (11:00 am GMT / 4:30 pm IST / 6:00 am ET / 3:00 am PT)

The Thoughtworks Technology Radar has been tracking changes in the technology landscape for over a decade. It is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks based on our global teams’ real-world experience. The newest edition, Volume 33, is now live and digs deep into the profound impact of AI across the industry, from the rise of semi-autonomous agents and new coding workflows to the critical need for robust AI infrastructure.

This special "beyond the blip" webinar looks deeper into selected blips and focusses fully on AI platforms. We'll discuss the emerging patterns and anti-patterns in building and scaling the complex, multi-stage pipelines and GPU-aware orchestration that power modern AI workloads.

Why attend?

Learnings based on real experience: Discover actionable learnings rooted in Thoughtworks’ global client experiences across industries and geographies.

Unfiltered expertise: Hear about what worked, what didn’t and the emerging tech in AI infrastructure and orchestration that has us excited

True expert knowledge: Ben O'Mahony and Lorisa Perdoci, two Thoughtworkers who combine deep technical expertise and strategic prowess, will hand-pick essential AI-focused insights you need to know about.

Who is it for?

Data analysts, data scientists, data strategists, data architects, data engineers, AI engineers, ML engineers, software engineers, AI researchers, automation specialists, innovation leads, robotics engineers, cognitive computing experts and and anyone passionate about building and scaling cutting-edge AI technologies to drive innovation.

Speakers:

Ben O’Mahony - Principal AI Engineer

Lorisa Perdoci - Lead Data and AI Consultant

