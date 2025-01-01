Emma Kitchener Experience Designer

Emma is a strategic and innovative designer, with a passion for crafting experiences that delight customers. Embedded in cross-functional delivery teams, she brings a collaborative approach to software delivery, working closely with stakeholders to build pragmatic, multi-channel solutions, that achieve tangible business outcomes. Emma enjoys leading her team and client through the design thinking process, to make sense of challenging problems, utilising her experience in customer research, product strategy and design, rapid experimentation and agile delivery. She has worked across various sectors, including finance, government, insurance, education and property.



