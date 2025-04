Emily Luke Head of Experience Design, Studios

Emily is Head of XD at Thoughtworks Studios. Her past experiences working with clunky, barely usable software in the non-profit sector lead her to her current career where she waves her magic UX wand to create delightful experiences that are built for real human beings.

If you can't find Emily in the office or helping a client, you can find her organizing, labeling and rearranging things...just about anywhere.