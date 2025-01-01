Erin Francis Nicholson Head of Data Protection & Privacy

Erin Nicholson is DPO and Global Head of Privacy at Thoughtworks. She has 10+ years’ experience in data protection and compliance. In addition to consulting on data protection for a number of organizations, Erin has delivered influential data protection change programmes in local government and the civil service, as well as the tech, energy, and finance sectors.

Erin holds an LLM in Information Law and Practice and an ongoing MBA with a specialism in Information Systems Strategy and Governance.