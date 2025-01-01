Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Dianne Inniss
Alumni

Customer Experience and Innovation Strategist

Dianne is a principal with Thoughtworks North America’s Retail team. She partners with clients to design meaningful customer experiences and deliver digitally-enabled solutions that create shared value for retailers and their customers. 

 

Dianne positions retailers to generate customer delight, drive sustainable growth and increase profitability with human-centered experience design, process and organizational changes and front and back end technology solutions.  

 

Dianne has worked with leading global brands such as the Coca-Cola Company, Coach, Estee Lauder and the Hudson Bay Company (parent of Saks 5th Avenue and Lord and Taylor).

 