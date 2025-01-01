Cecilia Geraldo Senior Consultant Developer

Passionate about technology, innovation and new learning.

The world of technology today opens doors and opportunities to a new world, through its constant growth and evolution that we have witnessed over time.

With training in Laboratoria, a programming intensive using technologies such as Javascript, ReactJS, NodeJS, Git, Github, and project planning methodologies. Learning all this in a collaborative group environment, being of utmost importance teamwork and agile methodologies.

My main goal is to be part of a team where I can contribute with my skills, knowledge, positivism and above all the desire to learn and internalize the learning inspired by the team.