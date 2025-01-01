Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Cecilia Geraldo

Senior Consultant Developer

 

Passionate about technology, innovation and new learning. 

 

The world of technology today opens doors and opportunities to a new world, through its constant growth and evolution that we have witnessed over time. 

 

With training in Laboratoria, a programming intensive using technologies such as Javascript, ReactJS, NodeJS, Git, Github, and project planning methodologies. Learning all this in a collaborative group environment, being of utmost importance teamwork and agile methodologies.

 

My main goal is to be part of a team where I can contribute with my skills, knowledge, positivism and above all the desire to learn and internalize the learning inspired by the team.