Three things GenAI will not change about software delivery

The current excitement around using generative AI (GenAI) to make software delivery faster is putting a spotlight on how collaborative software delivery actually works. We're finding that the following three points are getting a lot of renewed attention in the context of conversations about using GenAI for software delivery:

When setting expectations about the potential gains of GenAI coding assistants, we once again need to reinforce a shared understanding among stakeholders that software development is not just a coding factory.

Deciding where to use GenAI for software delivery tasks means understanding the mechanisms that make teams more effective, to avoid pitfalls and find the right leverage points.

As organizations are considering the use of GenAI coding assistants, there is a resurgence of interest in the question of how to measure if they're successful at software delivery.

Understanding these three facets is the basis for successfully using GenAI to improve software delivery.

Software delivery is not a code factory

When the potential of GenAI for coding assistance became more apparent, many leaders, frustrated with the slow speed of their custom IT, got excited. And rightfully so: GitHub claims developers can complete tasks 55% faster when using GitHub Copilot. And while we think that it's not quite as easy as that one number— because it depends on various characteristics of the task and the developer's background — our experience also shows that GenAI coding assistants are indeed very useful tools that bring a net positive to developer productivity and experience.

However, even if coding assistants could create a consistent overall 55% gain in coding speed, we should not conclude that you can now do the same work with half the people. To do so would be a simplification of what software engineering actually is, reducing it to the activity of coding only, treating it like production work in a factory. Instead, software creation includes a high amount of design activities, and comes with much more uncertainty, and less repeatability, than a smooth running assembly line. Software delivery is more comparable to a design process in a studio than to a factory.

To turn once more to GitHub's research: One of their 2023 surveys found that the teams questioned spend only a little more than 30% of their time on coding. The rest of their time is spent on collaboration, talking to end users, designing solutions to things they haven't done before or learning new skills.

Leaders should therefore not expect to boost a team's throughput by 50% just by introducing a coding assistant.

Effective teams are systems of collaboration

To use GenAI for the things that have the most potential to make a difference, we need to understand the mechanics of effective software delivery, many of which are counterintuitive. Other than a code factory, software delivery is a highly collaborative process, a team sport. The focus, therefore, always has to be on the team and the collaborative system as a whole, not just on the individuals and individual tasks.

We see the following pitfalls when introducing GenAI to improve software delivery teams without keeping the overall system in mind:

Pitfall: Creating bottlenecks by boosting individual parts

Let's once more say that, hypothetically, a coding assistant could enable a team to code 50% faster — doubling the code throughput. What happens to the rest of the process? If you can code faster, can you fill the backlog faster? Can you ship faster? More lines of code means more maintenance and technical debt, can you keep this in check? More code throughput means more feature throughput; are you ready to monitor the value of all of those features, provide customer support for them and provide the underlying non-IT processes?

Solid engineering and product development practices are still crucial to make software delivery successful, maybe even more so with the amplification of GenAI.