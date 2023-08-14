More and more developers across Thoughtworks and at our clients are using GitHub Copilot for coding assistance. We have an internal guidance document that we are continuously updating as people are reporting back with their learnings and pitfalls. This is a high-level summary of that guidance document, focussed on the minimum a developer should know when they are getting started with an in-line coding assistance tool like GitHub Copilot.

We are also publishing a series of more detailed memos about our learnings with AI-assisted software delivery in general over on martinfowler.com.