Bridging the SRE gap: Towards autonomous observability and RCA

The observability landscape for IT operations has rapidly evolved in recent years with a plethora of both open-source and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) tools now available. Despite these advances, many organizations still find existing solutions fall short of meeting the complex real-world demands of site reliability engineering (SRE). Let’s explore where the current ecosystem falls short and outline our vision for an autonomous observability accelerator: a modular AI-powered system that ingests alerts, correlates logs/metrics/traces, pinpoints root cause automatically and sends business-friendly reports to the right people without manual intervention.

Why today’s observability tools fall short

Current observability platforms connect to many systems and convert logs into alerts based on rules. On the surface, this improves visibility. However, it only solves part of the SRE problem. After an alert fires, engineers typically face a tedious, multi-step investigation:

Fragmented analysis : An SRE might jump between several dashboards, sift through logs and trace data across services to find the root cause. This manual hunting is time-consuming and error-prone as systems grow more complex.



Slow handoffs : Once engineers identify an issue, they must relay it through systems like Slack, Teams or email to business stakeholders. Each handoff introduces delays and risks miscommunication, slowing down fixes.



Reactive workflows: Traditional tools wait for incidents to happen and then trigger alerts. This means teams only respond after problems surface, rather than anticipating issues or learning from anomalies proactively.

Together, these limitations can dramatically extend mean time to resolution (MTTR), waste skilled SRE time on routine work and leave business teams confused by technical jargon instead of clear impact statements.

The need for autonomous root cause analysis (RCA)

To truly empower SRE teams and support business stakeholders, the observability process needs to be transformed from a fragmented workflow into a seamless, autonomous loop — one that minimizes or even eliminates human intervention in root cause analysis.

Key improvements with autonomous observability:

Dramatically reduce MTTR (mean time to resolve) : Automated RCA can cut detection and resolution time from hours (often three to four hours of manual investigation) down to minutes, by instantly correlating events with underlying causes.

Optimize human effort : By offloading repetitive diagnostic tasks to intelligent systems(Example : looking at alerts ,correlating them to specific traces & logs and then getting the context of error ) SREs are freed to focus on high-value work like performance tuning, reliability improvements, and strategic architecture changes.

Business-centric insights: Instead of bombarding managers with error logs, the system translates issues into plain business terms. Stakeholders instantly see not just the “what” but also the “why” and “how” of system incidents.

How incident management works today

The existing organizational flow for incident management relies heavily on manual processes and fragmented toolchains, involving: