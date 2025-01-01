Ashwin Mattur Principal Consultant

Ashwin brings 27+ years of global experience in technology strategy, business transformation and scalable growth. He leads AI strategy, architecture, design and implementation, with deep expertise in cloud transformation, IT infrastructure, datacenter modernisation, AI evaluations, observability and service management.

Skilled in AI/ML, Generative AI, NLP, OCR and computer vision, he leverages platforms including Azure, AWS, GCP, LangChain, LangGraph, Weights & Biases, DataRobot, Dynatrace, New Relic, Datadog, ServiceNow, Zendesk and BMC.



Ashwin is recognised for thought leadership, cross-industry expertise and customer-centric innovation, driving cost efficiency and business value.