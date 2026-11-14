I used to organize XConf. Then I took the stage to talk about AI.

How I got here

I joined Thoughtworks Ecuador at 23, working in Marketing on initiatives like Geek Nights, Code in the Dark, Women in Tech campaigns and XConf. After three years, I felt confident in my role and had no plans to leave Ecuador.

Then an opportunity came up to help build Thoughtworks' marketing presence in Spain. COVID delayed my relocation for a year, but I eventually moved to Barcelona, where I continued growing across recruitment, demand and field marketing. After two years, I realized I wanted a different challenge. I enjoyed Marketing, but I missed the feeling of learning something completely new.

Business Analysis caught my attention because many of the skills felt familiar: strategic thinking, stakeholder management, communication and facilitation. The technical side, however, was new territory.

I enrolled in a Master's degree in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics and spent nine months learning from a Lead Business Analyst who became my mentor. With support from my manager and colleagues, I eventually moved into Consulting.

My first project involved building data products for a healthcare client. During a data modeling workshop, I was focused on keeping the session on schedule until a solution architect helped me understand why discussing specific data gaps was essential even if this means to not keep the original agenda. I realized I still had a lot to learn about the technical side of the work, and most important to adapt my brain to be able to pivot faster.

After that experience I started to ask more questions to my technical colleagues and give myself time to understand unfamiliar concepts, and I was enjoying getting to know the technical side of a project, not just the business part.