Enabling Evolutionary Database Development: Part 3

Part 3: Jen's team at scale

Welcome to the third and final part of this series on evolutionary database development. In part one we looked at the fundamentals by walking through a single feature; in part two we named the eleven-practice playbook this work should follow in 2026. Here, in part three, we explore applying the same playbook to a team of fifty developers, with agents creating branches alongside humans. What becomes structural at this scale?

Three things become load-bearing:

First, the tier topology, the long-running branches that represent each environment in the promotion path. At one developer, you had a feature branch and production. At fifty, you have a structured hierarchy with stable lanes and ephemeral lanes layered on top.

Second, the permission model, the framework that says who can do what to which branch. At one developer, you could trust convention. At fifty, with agents in the mix, the framework has to be designed once and enforced automatically.

Third, the role of the DBA. At one developer, the DBA was Jen's design partner on the PR. At fifty, the DBA is the platform engineer who designed the framework Jen and her teammates are operating inside.

This post covers each of those, then turns to the agents. Agents on the same capability is practice #11. Agents are like junior developers: they produce code that runs, tests that pass, migrations that apply and, without guidance, unmaintainable systems. Tests are how the team keeps them honest. The TDD playbook that comes next is how the team makes the tests come first.

Tiers as long-running branches, not separate instances

In the world before branching, an environment was an instance: a dedicated Postgres deployment for staging, another for UAT, another for performance testing, each provisioned, patched, masked and synced separately. The compensating layer Part 2 named lived here too. Drift between environments was structural.

At team scale, the tier model collapses into long-running branches off the same Lakebase parent.

A branch is one of two things: a tier (long-living, a parent in the promotion hierarchy) or a feature (ephemeral, descends from a tier and gets cleaned up). A tier has a parent. The parent-of chain is the promotion hierarchy.