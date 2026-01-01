Partnering for social change
In 2025, our work in social change was centered on access to healthcare and strengthening Digital Public Goods (DPGs) around the world.
At the heart of this was Bahmni, our open-source hospital information system. We expanded its reach and capabilities in partnership with the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) and CURE International, while modernizing its foundations using AI-first software delivery (AIFSD). Work was also completed to integrate Bahmni with India's national telemedicine platform, eSanjeevani.
Our work didn’t stop there. We brought other digital solutions directly to the communities and non-profits that need them:
- Partnering with Médecins Sans Frontières, we launched Antibiogo, an app aimed at reducing antimicrobial resistance.
- We continued our work with the Rural Education Action Project (REAP), focused on healthcare for rural communities in China.
- We developed the Inji credential stack for MOSIP, making secure, cross-border digital identity a reality.
- Continued to partner with First Student on their ‘First Alt’ service which ensures over 5000 disabled children in North America get to school every day.
- Completed a time-critical update for the University of Sydney’s StepUp for dementia research platform.
- Worked with Monash University on a platform that will reduce the need for animal testing in understanding and treating mental health disorders.
We also leaned into the power of AI for social impact. We delivered the first working platform for Every Cure to share AI-driven drug repurposing research, and helped evaluate AI connectivity solutions as judges for UNICEF’s Giga hackathon.
At a grassroots level, we donated laptops to Latin American NGOs and Amsterdam’s Forward Inc. to support displaced entrepreneurs. We also proudly sponsored the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic and mentored young tech talent in open-source digital public goods across India.
Ultimately, all of these initiatives are rooted in our core belief of solidarity over charity. Rather than traditional corporate giving programs, we create opportunities for our people to contribute to marginalized communities through the skills and tech we create together.
Global health
Bahmni in action
Bahmni is an open-source hospital information and EMR system that Thoughtworks created and has nurtured since 2012.
In 2025 we established a partnership with The International Organization for Migration (IOM), which promotes orderly and safe migration. Upon request of Member States, IOM implements quality migration health assessment services in over 100 countries worldwide and aims to modernize its medical IT solutions, supporting these services. Thoughtworks is helping IOM implement a Bahmni-based system to replace its current medical IT systems with a unified, cutting-edge, open-source platform. This transformative project aims to significantly improve the efficiency, interoperability and reach of health assessments for millions of migrants worldwide, with future AI supported enhancements.
Antibiogo
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing global health threat commonly attributed to the misuse and overprescription of antibiotics, making previously reliable treatments less effective. We have been partnering with Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) on an app to tackle AMR, Antibiogo. MSF engaged Thoughtworks to assess and assist with app development, stability and scalability. Our work future-proofed the app and also optimized the code base to reduce application build time by over 60%. Read the full story.
Health prevention services
In 2024-2025 we worked with one of our long standing Government partners to update their Preventative Youth Health service. This service interacts with many Government agencies to receive and provide information on schools, students, operational and clinical data. We partnered to combine and replace two 20-year-old legacy systems, serving students in over 3000 school and childcare centers. The change brought operational efficiency, reduced admin time for clinicians and shorter turnaround times for support. All students now receive the same access to care and health infrastructure, supporting equitable, consistent health outcomes across the country.
StepUp Vietnam
The University of Sydney’s StepUp for Research connects healthcare researchers with volunteer participants. We have supported their work for six years with teams in Australia, Singapore and Vietnam. In 2025, we focused on a strategic platform upgrade and resolving security vulnerabilities. Together we also optimized core questionnaire logic and managed volunteer data migration to ensure accurate participant matching.
Explore in depth
Digitizing healthcare
Bahmni creates efficiency for CURE international’s paediatric hospitals across Africa.
Bridging the divide
Our ten year partnership with Stanford’s Rural Education Action Program in China.
Smaller scale, significant impact
Aside from the large-scale engagements like IOM and Antibiogo, there are myriad small charities, NGOs and movements which we have supported over the years, and continue to work with, often informally. This takes the shape of mentoring leaders, offering advice around ecosystem changes, providing security or other essential tech updates or supporting efforts like UNICEF’s Giga hackathon as judges. Often our people support projects we have implemented for partners, as volunteers, helping ensure the longevity of the solutions.
Todo Mejoras
A powerful example of this at work is Hora Segura. We worked together with Todo Mejoras, a foundation supporting LGBTQIA+ youth in LATAM, to build a helpline back in 2021, centered on suicide prevention. In 2025, critical updates were required as they could no longer generate the reports they needed. A small team of volunteers was formed to research and implement a solution to allow them to resume normal operations and provide documentation to support future implementation.
RiCi foundation
Also in the mental health arena, in 2025 we started a new partnership with a small foundation called RiCi. RiCi supports rural teachers — who work under immense strain with classes of up to 60 students and many government expectations — in their mental health. Work continues in supporting RiCi's effort to integrate two existing products which will ultimately reduce their costs and improve the user experience for the teachers.
Monash University
Monash University received a Wellcome Trust grant to develop a repository of cross-referenced animal models and assays. This repository reduces the need for animal testing by helping researchers, clinicians and the general public understand and treat mental health disorders and illness. Thoughtworks has been involved from the very beginning, assisting in the grant application submission to build an Animal Models Data Platform. In 2025, a Thoughtworks team partnered with the University in a discovery, co-designing the website and data models that will constitute the animal model platform. Delivery has kicked off, and the build is well underway.
Charity Box
The Charity Box identifies and advocates for effective charities in China, working with the 1% pledge, which makes regular payroll giving easy and realistic and verifies the charities on the donor’s behalf. Thoughtworks completed a thorough ‘digital surgery’ on the Charity Box user journey, addressing specific pain points in the donation journey and transforming complex forms into an intuitive, seamless user experience. Since the changes have gone live, Charity Box has experienced a marked increase in sign ups being completed.