We also leaned into the power of AI for social impact. We delivered the first working platform for Every Cure to share AI-driven drug repurposing research, and helped evaluate AI connectivity solutions as judges for UNICEF’s Giga hackathon.

At a grassroots level, we donated laptops to Latin American NGOs and Amsterdam’s Forward Inc. to support displaced entrepreneurs. We also proudly sponsored the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic and mentored young tech talent in open-source digital public goods across India.

Ultimately, all of these initiatives are rooted in our core belief of solidarity over charity. Rather than traditional corporate giving programs, we create opportunities for our people to contribute to marginalized communities through the skills and tech we create together.