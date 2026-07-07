Nestlé Brazil Modernizes its Digital Ecosystem in Partnership with Thoughtworks

By adopting a product-led approach, Nestlé Brazil is unifying its digital platforms, creating a more seamless consumer experience, and strengthening its digital presence.

At a time when digital experiences, convenience, and personalization are shaping consumer preferences, Nestlé Brazil has taken a strategic step in its digital transformation journey by strengthening its online presence. Nestlé, one of the world's largest food and beverage companies with more than 100 years of operations in Brazil, joined forces with Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that combines design, engineering, and artificial intelligence, to modernize and expand its digital ecosystem.

The initiative was designed to bring together the company's brands, platforms, and digital products under a unified strategy. The goal was to create a more consistent and effective digital experience that supports direct-to-consumer sales, deeper customer engagement, and unified digital product management, while maintaining Nestlé's commitment to promoting quality of life and healthier habits for Brazilian families.

“At Nestlé, we see digital innovation as a central element in transforming the way we relate to consumers, partners and our own brands. Building an integrated digital ecosystem represents an important step in this journey, enabling greater efficiency, governance and scalability for our platforms. With Thoughtworks’ support, we have advanced in creating a solid technological foundation that allows us to accelerate innovation, explore new business opportunities and offer experiences that are increasingly relevant, personalized and connected to consumer expectations,” says Carolina Moraes, Head of Innovation at Nestlé Brazil.

The evolution of the digital journey

To support the next phase of its digital transformation, Nestlé Brazil transitioned to a hybrid model that combines project management practices with product thinking principles. This shift enables the company to manage its digital ecosystem as a connected, continuously evolving experience shaped by consumer needs and behavior.

Thoughtworks worked on the strategic redesign of this journey across three pillars: consumer experience, product design and digital product management. The work involved user research, concept development, testing and a robust strategic plan to guide the evolution of the company’s platforms.

Key outcomes include:

The unification of campaign websites from different brands on the “Eu Quero Nestlé Promoções” platform, offering a simpler and more integrated journey for consumers.

The development of the health ecosystem within the “Nutrição Até Você” hub, expanding access to content, services and a unified digital experience for Brazilian families.

The creation of a design strategy aligned with business objectives and consumer expectations, along with a complete product roadmap and a new interface proposal that is more coherent, intuitive and efficient.

Impact and expected benefits

With the modernization of its digital ecosystem, Nestlé Brazil is now able to operate with even greater agility and consistency across its digital channels, strengthening solid foundations for:

increased direct-to-consumer sales;

higher retention and engagement;

operational efficiency in digital product management;

more fluid and integrated experiences for millions of users.

“Nestlé Brazil's digital transformation required more than addressing isolated challenges—it required creating an integrated vision that connected every digital initiative. Our role was to help build that foundation by aligning customer experience, product, and strategy. The result is a digital ecosystem that evolves alongside both consumers and the business," said Juliana Velozo, Senior Vice President, Retail, Latin America at Thoughtworks.

This transformation strengthens the company's position in a highly competitive market driven by changing consumer behavior and rapid technological advancement. The collaboration continues to build the foundation for future innovation, ensuring Nestlé can continue advancing its digital transformation strategically and sustainably.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media Contact

Marsh Abraham

Head of Public Relations, Americas

Email: marsh.abraham@thoughtworks.com