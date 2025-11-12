Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Digital Leaders Forum: Designing trust in the age of AI

 

In the relentless pursuit of AI-driven efficiency, many leaders face a critical trade-off: the potential for eroding customer trust.

 

As agentic AI operates with growing autonomy, understanding the role of “good friction” is not just a best practice—it’s the new foundation for your AI governance framework, essential for mitigating risk and protecting your brand.

 

Join us for a keynote with Renée Richardson Gosline, a behavioral scientist and global authority on technology and trust. She will share research and real-world examples, revealing why good friction—those deliberate moments of human validation and reassurance—is essential for building customer confidence and loyalty.

 

Following Renee's keynote, we'll shift from insights to pure entertainment with our high-energy "Tech Wiz" challenge! This game show-inspired experience will pit teams of digital leaders against each other in a test of smarts, speed, musical talent, comedy, and business instincts, with plenty of audience participation and big laughs to kick off the festive season.

 

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Formalities: 5:30pm to 9:00pm AEDT

Networking: 9:00pm to 10:00pm AEDT

Venue: Yallamundi Rooms at the Sydney Opera House

Address: Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW

 

Register now to secure your seat!

Agenda

5:30pm to 6:20pm

Festive welcome and networking

Canapés and drinks on arrival

6:30pm

Welcome

Formalities commence

6:45pm

Why friction is your competitive advantage

Keynote by Renee Richardson Gosline

 

In the race for seamless digital experiences, many leaders are driven by a single objective: eliminating friction at every customer touchpoint. But what if this obsession with "frictionless" is a strategic mistake?

 

In this eye-opening keynote, renowned behavioral scientist Renée Richardson Gosline will reveal a compelling paradox: friction is not the enemy. Drawing on her extensive research, Renée will make the case for why, in the age of AI, “good friction” is actually your next great competitive advantage.

 

You'll learn to distinguish between the friction that frustrates (bureaucracy and inefficiency) and the friction that builds trust (moments of transparency, validation, and human touch). Renée will provide a practical framework for designing AI-enabled experiences that don’t just deliver efficiency, but also foster customer confidence, deepen loyalty, and build a more resilient brand.

7:30pm

Dinner and discussion

Main meal served

8:00pm

TechWiz challenge!

Hosted by Mykel Dixon


Following Renee's keynote, we'll shift from insights to pure entertainment with the "Tech Wiz" challenge! This high-energy game show will pit teams of digital leaders against each other in a test of smarts, speed, and business instincts.

 

Hosted by the ever-energetic Mykel Dixon and backed by his live band, every table will get involved, with spot prizes and bragging rights up for grabs. Expect a lively mix of rapid-fire questions, spontaneous challenges, big laughs, and a festive atmosphere to kick off the holiday season.

8:30pm

Dessert served

9:00pm

A toast to the festive season!

Networking continues

 

The conversation doesn’t have to end at 9pm! Please stay to enjoy a festive drink with us and continue the networking. If the music moves you, we’d love for you to join us on the dance floor.

9:00pm to 10:00pm

Networking and drinks

Photo of Dr. Renee Richardson Gosline

Renée Richardson Gosline

Keynote speaker

Dr. Renée Richardson Gosline is a world-renowned behavioral scientist and an expert on the intersection of technology, trust, and human behavior. As a Senior Lecturer and Research Scientist at the MIT Sloan School of Management, she leads pioneering research into how AI and automation impact customer confidence and brand loyalty.

Her groundbreaking work challenges the "frictionless" paradigm, introducing the concept of “good friction”—the strategic use of deliberate touchpoints to build trust in an automated world. Her insights have guided leadership teams at Fortune 500 companies, and her research has been featured in leading publications like the Harvard Business Review.

Image of Mykel Dixon

Mykel Dixon

Emcee and TechWiz host

We’re thrilled to welcome Mykel Dixon as the EMCEE of the Digital Leaders Forum and the dynamic host of the TechWiz Challenge!

 

A globally recognized speaker, artist, and author, Mykel is celebrated for his unique talent in inspiring creativity, sparking innovation, and cultivating high-performance cultures. With a captivating stage presence and sharp, insightful humor, he brings a fresh perspective on navigating change and unlocking human potential in today’s digital world.

 

Mykel will bring energy to the evening and keep the conversations flowing.

About the Digital Leaders Forum

In today’s fast-paced economy, being digital is just the baseline. Real success requires operating in Real-Time—using automated processes and data-driven decisions to respond instantly to opportunities and challenges while safeguarding customer trust. Thoughtworks' Digital Leaders Forum brings together senior business and technology leaders to explore how to master complexity, accelerate innovation, and create value through purposefully designed customer journeys and empowered employees. Through open discussions and shared insights, we uncover strategies to drive sustainable growth, manage risks, and seize opportunities by truly becoming a Real-Time Business.

Insights for Digital Leaders

