In the relentless pursuit of AI-driven efficiency, many leaders face a critical trade-off: the potential for eroding customer trust.

As agentic AI operates with growing autonomy, understanding the role of “good friction” is not just a best practice—it’s the new foundation for your AI governance framework, essential for mitigating risk and protecting your brand.

Join us for a keynote with Renée Richardson Gosline, a behavioral scientist and global authority on technology and trust. She will share research and real-world examples, revealing why good friction—those deliberate moments of human validation and reassurance—is essential for building customer confidence and loyalty.

Following Renee's keynote, we'll shift from insights to pure entertainment with our high-energy "Tech Wiz" challenge! This game show-inspired experience will pit teams of digital leaders against each other in a test of smarts, speed, musical talent, comedy, and business instincts, with plenty of audience participation and big laughs to kick off the festive season.

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025



Formalities: 5:30pm to 9:00pm AEDT

Networking: 9:00pm to 10:00pm AEDT

Venue: Yallamundi Rooms at the Sydney Opera House

Address: Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW

Register now to secure your seat!