Digital Leaders Forum: Designing trust in the age of AI
In the relentless pursuit of AI-driven efficiency, many leaders face a critical trade-off: the potential for eroding customer trust.
As agentic AI operates with growing autonomy, understanding the role of “good friction” is not just a best practice—it’s the new foundation for your AI governance framework, essential for mitigating risk and protecting your brand.
Join us for a keynote with Renée Richardson Gosline, a behavioral scientist and global authority on technology and trust. She will share research and real-world examples, revealing why good friction—those deliberate moments of human validation and reassurance—is essential for building customer confidence and loyalty.
Following Renee's keynote, we'll shift from insights to pure entertainment with our high-energy "Tech Wiz" challenge! This game show-inspired experience will pit teams of digital leaders against each other in a test of smarts, speed, musical talent, comedy, and business instincts, with plenty of audience participation and big laughs to kick off the festive season.
Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Formalities: 5:30pm to 9:00pm AEDT
Networking: 9:00pm to 10:00pm AEDT
Venue: Yallamundi Rooms at the Sydney Opera House
Address: Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW
Register now to secure your seat!
Agenda
5:30pm to 6:20pm
Canapés and drinks on arrival
6:30pm
Formalities commence
6:45pm
Keynote by Renee Richardson Gosline
In the race for seamless digital experiences, many leaders are driven by a single objective: eliminating friction at every customer touchpoint. But what if this obsession with "frictionless" is a strategic mistake?
In this eye-opening keynote, renowned behavioral scientist Renée Richardson Gosline will reveal a compelling paradox: friction is not the enemy. Drawing on her extensive research, Renée will make the case for why, in the age of AI, “good friction” is actually your next great competitive advantage.
You'll learn to distinguish between the friction that frustrates (bureaucracy and inefficiency) and the friction that builds trust (moments of transparency, validation, and human touch). Renée will provide a practical framework for designing AI-enabled experiences that don’t just deliver efficiency, but also foster customer confidence, deepen loyalty, and build a more resilient brand.
7:30pm
Main meal served
8:00pm
Hosted by Mykel Dixon
Following Renee's keynote, we'll shift from insights to pure entertainment with the "Tech Wiz" challenge! This high-energy game show will pit teams of digital leaders against each other in a test of smarts, speed, and business instincts.
Hosted by the ever-energetic Mykel Dixon and backed by his live band, every table will get involved, with spot prizes and bragging rights up for grabs. Expect a lively mix of rapid-fire questions, spontaneous challenges, big laughs, and a festive atmosphere to kick off the holiday season.
8:30pm
9:00pm
Networking continues
The conversation doesn’t have to end at 9pm! Please stay to enjoy a festive drink with us and continue the networking. If the music moves you, we’d love for you to join us on the dance floor.
9:00pm to 10:00pm
Renée Richardson GoslineKeynote speaker
Dr. Renée Richardson Gosline is a world-renowned behavioral scientist and an expert on the intersection of technology, trust, and human behavior. As a Senior Lecturer and Research Scientist at the MIT Sloan School of Management, she leads pioneering research into how AI and automation impact customer confidence and brand loyalty.
Her groundbreaking work challenges the "frictionless" paradigm, introducing the concept of “good friction”—the strategic use of deliberate touchpoints to build trust in an automated world. Her insights have guided leadership teams at Fortune 500 companies, and her research has been featured in leading publications like the Harvard Business Review.
Mykel DixonEmcee and TechWiz host
We’re thrilled to welcome Mykel Dixon as the EMCEE of the Digital Leaders Forum and the dynamic host of the TechWiz Challenge!
A globally recognized speaker, artist, and author, Mykel is celebrated for his unique talent in inspiring creativity, sparking innovation, and cultivating high-performance cultures. With a captivating stage presence and sharp, insightful humor, he brings a fresh perspective on navigating change and unlocking human potential in today’s digital world.
Mykel will bring energy to the evening and keep the conversations flowing.