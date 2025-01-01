Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Ricardo Wendell

Principal Consultant Developer - Data Engineer

I joined Thoughtworks in Recife, Brazil in 2013 as a Senior Developer.

 

I have worked for the past 8 years on multiple projects, both local and nearshore, helping clients and teams deliver complete solutions (including backend, frontend, data and DevOps) and I’ve been focusing for last 5 years on Data Engineering.

 

In 2020 I was appointed Data SME for the Brazil Data & AI Service Line where I support the regions’ data practice, focusing on projects and people from the Distributed Market.

 

I am passionate about solving problems and supporting people to develop their careers in software development.

 

I currently live in Recife with my wife and son.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.