Ricardo Wendell

Principal Consultant Developer - Data Engineer

I joined Thoughtworks in Recife, Brazil in 2013 as a Senior Developer.

 

I have worked for the past 8 years on multiple projects, both local and nearshore, helping clients and teams deliver complete solutions (including backend, frontend, data and DevOps) and I’ve been focusing for last 5 years on Data Engineering.

 

In 2020 I was appointed Data SME for the Brazil Data & AI Service Line where I support the regions’ data practice, focusing on projects and people from the Distributed Market.

 

I am passionate about solving problems and supporting people to develop their careers in software development.

 

I currently live in Recife with my wife and son.

 