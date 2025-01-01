Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Pranab Pandey

Pranab Pandey

Principal Consultant

I am an enthusiastic and self-directed technologist with 15+ years of rich experience in IT strategy, product management and business development across multiple domains.

 

I joined Thoughtworks’ Gurgaon office in 2021 as a Principal Consultant.  I am passionate about tech modernization and digital transformation journeys. I assist clients in various engagements right from technology strategy to business casing to multi-year roadmap to system selection, program management and execution.

 

I am an avid speaker and writer. Most of my free time is spent with my kids indulging in what interests them.

 

