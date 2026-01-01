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Data and AI Back
John Spens

John Spens

VP, Data Modernization

I'm fascinated by the challenges of extracting intelligence from data, and applying that intelligence to create powerful applications that change businesses. I joined Thoughtworks as a Consultant in 2003, and led a number of strategic projects before becoming General Manager for Chicago and New York. In 2012, I led the launch of our data analytics practice in North America, and in 2019 I became Director of Data Strategy, Engineering and Analytics. 

 

I have two grown-up sons, and live in a small town north of New York City with my wife and cats.

 



 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.