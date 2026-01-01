John Spens VP, Data Modernization

I'm fascinated by the challenges of extracting intelligence from data, and applying that intelligence to create powerful applications that change businesses. I joined Thoughtworks as a Consultant in 2003, and led a number of strategic projects before becoming General Manager for Chicago and New York. In 2012, I led the launch of our data analytics practice in North America, and in 2019 I became Director of Data Strategy, Engineering and Analytics.

I have two grown-up sons, and live in a small town north of New York City with my wife and cats.







