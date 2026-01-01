Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Data and AI Back
John Spens

John Spens

VP, Data Modernization

I'm fascinated by the challenges of extracting intelligence from data, and applying that intelligence to create powerful applications that change businesses. I joined Thoughtworks as a Consultant in 2003, and led a number of strategic projects before becoming General Manager for Chicago and New York. In 2012, I led the launch of our data analytics practice in North America, and in 2019 I became Director of Data Strategy, Engineering and Analytics. 

 

I have two grown-up sons, and live in a small town north of New York City with my wife and cats.

 



 