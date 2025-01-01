Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Ian Murdoch
Alumni

Ian Murdoch

Principal Advisory Consultant

Over the past 20+ years I've been working on moving technology closer to the core of business. As CIO and CTO in the manufacturing and automotive industries, I've had the opportunity to shape organisations, products and technology in strategy and execution.

 

At Thoughtworks I focus my efforts on responsive operating models and helping our client's leadership teams become brilliant digital executives.

 

I love IoT and analytics and have been fortunate to work on the topics in every role I've held in the past 10 years.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.