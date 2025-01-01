Ian Kelsall Product Principal for BFSI and Fintech, Australia

As the Product Principal for BFSI and fintech, Ian leads the strategic direction of the financial services stream and works closely with key enterprise and fintech clients across APAC. With experience across financial, retail, travel and media sectors and from multinational corporates to fledgling startups, Ian brings a diverse set of expertise and enthusiasm to each new client.

Ian began his career in project management and later moved into user experience design and product management after seeing too many projects deliver the wrong outputs instead of the right outcomes. He is passionate about helping clients reignite their passion for their business, turn ideas into solutions and learn how they can experiment at speed.