Shashank Mishra Lead Consultant

I am passionate about designing resilient backend systems and building products from the ground up, transforming ambiguous ideas into clear flows, user journeys, and outcomes that drive real business value.



As a Lead Consultant at Thoughtworks, I bring over a decade of experience in building and scaling backend systems, with a strong foundation in cloud architecture, CI/CD practices, and modern frontend engineering. I enjoy connecting the dots across the stack, defining product direction, and helping teams make confident, well-reasoned technical decisions. Recently, I have been exploring how to integrate AI throughout the entire software development lifecycle, from ideation and design to delivery and operations. I lead with empathy, believing that high-performing teams are built on trust, clarity, and genuine care for the people involved. Thoughtworks provides me with the space to continuously learn, solve complex problems, and collaborate with talented, diverse teams.



When I am not designing systems or mentoring engineers, you’ll likely find me in a Battle Royale game, chasing that final-circle adrenaline rush.