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Muhilvarnan V

AI & Digital Transformation Leader | Lead Consultant
Pronouns: He / Him

I’m passionate about solving complex problems at the intersection of technology, people and business, and finding pragmatic solutions that can scale. Over the years, I’ve worked across software engineering, architecture, platforms and digital transformation, helping teams solve complex technology challenges and build solutions that create lasting impact.

 

I’m particularly interested in AI and its potential to transform the way we build software, operate technology and solve business problems. I enjoy exploring new possibilities, turning emerging technologies into practical solutions and helping teams adopt them in meaningful ways.

 

I’m also passionate about enabling teams, sharing knowledge and creating an environment where people can experiment, learn and turn ideas into reality.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.