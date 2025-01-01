Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Joanna Parke

Chief Talent Officer
Joanna Parke

As a young software developer, Martin Fowler's book, "Refactoring", had a great impact on me. I discovered Thoughtworks through Martin, and in 2003 I joined as an engineer. I was thrilled to be part of an organization with such talented, compassionate and curious people who seek to make an impact on our clients, our industry and society. 

 

As Group Managing Director for North America, I led the business from 2013-2018, during which time we doubled in revenue by expanding the services we brought to our clients, including the Digital Platform Strategy and Lean Portfolio Management. 

 

In 2018, I was appointed Thoughtworks’ first Chief Talent Officer, where I aim to create a holistic approach to diverse talent sourcing and development, including global programs like Thoughtworks University. I’m passionate about our culture of cultivation, and I’m proud of the way we’ve grown the company over the years through developing our people. In 2015, I was honored to be recognized by Crain’s Chicago in their 40 under 40 list for doubling the percentage of technical women employed at Thoughtworks.

 



 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.