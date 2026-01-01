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Chris Murphy

Chris Murphy

Chief Revenue and Client Officer
Pronouns: He / Him
Alumni

After starting my career as a technology and intellectual property lawyer, I joined Thoughtworks in 2004 so I could work at the forefront of modern software development with people who were as passionate about technology as I was.

 

During that time, I’m proud to have led the establishment growth of Thoughtworks’ business across several continents, where I had the privilege of helping our clients to envisage and build their modern digital businesses.

 

Originally from Australia, I have been fortunate enough to live and work across multiple cities in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, and now call New York City home.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.