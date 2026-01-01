Chris Murphy Chief Revenue and Client Officer

After starting my career in Law, I became fascinated with technology. In 2004, I joined Thoughtworks so I could work at the forefront of modern software development with people who were as passionate about technology as I was.

In addition to working with our clients to help them envisage and build modern digital businesses over the years, I’m proud to have also helped lead the establishment and growth of Thoughtworks’ business across several continents.

After time in Europe and Asia-Pacific, I became CEO of our North America business in 2018, and now live in New York City.