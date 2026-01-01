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Gustavo Lujan, Thoughtworks

Gustavo Lujan

Principal Machine Learning Engineer

I'm a principal machine learning engineer at Thoughtworks, working at the intersection of research and hands-on product engineering.

 

My main focus is LLM inference optimization across the entire stack — everything from quantization, knowledge distillation and KV cache tuning to custom kernels, self-hosting cost analysis and speculative decoding with EAGLE-3. Recently, I've been training draft heads up to a 229B parameter MoE running at a 2.11x speedup, using SpecForge on GPUs and SpecJAX, a TPU library I built.

 

Before Thoughtworks, I spent nine years at Intel specializing in large-scale pre-training, where I managed Megatron-DeepSpeed workloads across 1,000+ GPUs and co-developed the BLIP-3 multimodal family with Salesforce Research. My Ph.D. is in industrial engineering from ASU.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.