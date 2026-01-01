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Gaurav Kantrod

Data Engineer

I’m a Data Engineer at Thoughtworks, where I joined in April 2024.
 

I have a knack for recognizing patterns and solving complex problems. Before joining Thoughtworks, I worked on analytics projects involving price elasticity and SKU placement optimization for retailers. At Thoughtworks, I’ve primarily focused on data migration and data modernization initiatives, helping organizations build more reliable and scalable data platforms.

 

Driven by a mindset of continuous learning, I strive to become a better technologist every day. My love for statistics keeps me curious and sane.

 

Outside of work, you’ll usually find me on a badminton court, reading about technology or chasing the next interesting data point.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.