Gaurav Kantrod Data Engineer

I’m a Data Engineer at Thoughtworks, where I joined in April 2024.



I have a knack for recognizing patterns and solving complex problems. Before joining Thoughtworks, I worked on analytics projects involving price elasticity and SKU placement optimization for retailers. At Thoughtworks, I’ve primarily focused on data migration and data modernization initiatives, helping organizations build more reliable and scalable data platforms.

Driven by a mindset of continuous learning, I strive to become a better technologist every day. My love for statistics keeps me curious and sane.

Outside of work, you’ll usually find me on a badminton court, reading about technology or chasing the next interesting data point.