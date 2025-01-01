Brandon Garlock QA

I am a QA. I am not really sure what those two letters really mean, but I am spending every day trying to figure it out. It seems like no two days are the same for me as a QA at Thoughtworks.

I enjoy studying the advantages and disadvantages of different software stacks so that I can ready to find any gaps that may cause issues or perhaps gaps in the sense of opportunities. Also fascinated about how the ease of making mistakes so profoundly impacted the software industry. However, the embracing of these mistakes is what I believe makes Software the ideal place for innovation.





