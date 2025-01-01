Balaji Sivaraman Senior Technology Consultant

As a full-stack application developer, I am usually redesigning multiple clients' legacy applications into microservices based architectures.

I am extremely interested in learning new programming languages whenever I get the chance (or when I hear of a new language's release). My current interests lie in strong, statically typed languages like Scala and Rust, and more often than not, you will find me in heated discussions on the adoption (or lack of) these languages in the industry.