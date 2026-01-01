Aswin Karthik S Application DEVELOPER

I am a passionate programmer who loves solving interesting challenges with code.





As a full-stack developer in Thoughtworks, I have designed and developed applications making use of front-end technologies such as Javascript, also the necessary backend microservices using tech stacks like Java, Golang.





I am a Devops enthusiast with experience in using a wide variety of tools and technologies starting from setting up baremetals, to using configuration management tools like Chef, and progressing to containerizing applications on Kubernetes.







As a geek, I try to solve every problem I encounter with command-line tools and I have created several open source CLI tools which evolved as solutions to these problems. Also, I love doing live tech demos on any given topic.









