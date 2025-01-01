Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Ashwini Ingle
Alumni

Ashwini Ingle

Quality Analyst

Ashwini is a QA with Thoughtworks and is part of the employee portal development team. 

 

In the course of her career, she has worked on automating web applications with various frameworks like Selenium, WatiN and AutoIT, automating performance testing using Watin and HttpWatch, and has conducted workshops on testing with C#-Selenium.

 

Apart from always being on the lookout to learn about a new testing tool, Ashwini also enjoys trekking, rappelling, ringing, dancing (mix of Bollwood and Belly dancing), reading poetry and traveling to new places.

 

 

 

