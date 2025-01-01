Anup Vasudevan

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
I am a developer with an interest in mathematics, physics and teaching, and I love working on multi-disciplinary problems. I have been a developer at Thoughtworks for a year and have got the opportunity to work projects in educational and architectural fields.

 

I am passionate about creating impactful software and always on the lookout for learning new things and expanding my horizons. Machine learning is one of the fields of computer science I'm especially interested in and one which I believe can be a blessing to humanity if used well.

 

I'm currently working on an architectural project related to 3D modeling. I'm also part of the Future Focus Team in Hyderabad which comes up with working prototypes for some interesting problems using cutting-edge technology.

 

