Ankur Dang, Thoughtworks

Ankur Dang

General Manager and Executive Advisor for GCCs

Ankur is an engineer at heart, captivated by the transformative potential of genAI. He’s currently exploring its impact on software engineering, global capability centers (GCCs), industry sectors and society at large.

 

As an Executive Advisor, Ankur partners with clients on their GCC journeys, organizational design, product engineering culture and technology narratives. With over two decades of experience across diverse technologies and domains, he brings both depth and perspective to the evolving tech landscape.

