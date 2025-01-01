Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Andy Yates, Thoughtworks

Andy Yates

Global Head of Ecosystem Development

I've worked for Thoughtworks for over 20 years, in a variety of roles. As a consultant, I've worked for retailers in the UK, banks in the US and in the games industry in China. After joining the operations side of the business I helped establish and unify Thoughtworks' online and social presence. Much of my recent work has been in partnership with teams across the business, embedding the tools and practices that match the cutting-edge collaborative culture of the organization.

 

In my current position, I'm focused on developing our position within the broader ecosystem, deepening our understanding of our partners,and identifying opportunities for them to support our clients and the work we do.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.