Andy Yates Global Head of Ecosystem Development

I've worked for Thoughtworks for over 20 years, in a variety of roles. As a consultant, I've worked for retailers in the UK, banks in the US and in the games industry in China. After joining the operations side of the business I helped establish and unify Thoughtworks' online and social presence. Much of my recent work has been in partnership with teams across the business, embedding the tools and practices that match the cutting-edge collaborative culture of the organization.

In my current position, I'm focused on developing our position within the broader ecosystem, deepening our understanding of our partners,and identifying opportunities for them to support our clients and the work we do.

