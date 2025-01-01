Ana Espósito Internal Comms Leader Spain

I’m a business culture transformation and people management enthusiast. I love designing company culture that aligns with our strategy and values, empowering organizations through effective communication, and creating the best employee experience.

I'm goal-oriented, self-motivated, and results-driven, with a reputation for being reliable, empathetic, and proactive. Outside of work, I enjoy music, travel, and exploring new cultures. My ultimate goal is to create a positive impact by ensuring that people feel valued and engaged.